Maxim Group Cuts Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Price Target to $8.00

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 770,429 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

