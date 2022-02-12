McKesson Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $23.84 Per Share (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McKesson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $23.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.74 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

NYSE:MCK opened at $271.19 on Thursday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $282.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.43 and a 200-day moving average of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.