McKesson Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $23.84 Per Share (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McKesson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $23.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.74 EPS.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share.
NYSE:MCK opened at $271.19 on Thursday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $282.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.43 and a 200-day moving average of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.