MD Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,452,425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,783,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,921,331,000 after purchasing an additional 291,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $478.13 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $450.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

