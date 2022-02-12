MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,169,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,471,000 after purchasing an additional 349,029 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 392,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

