MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

