MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,904,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,527,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,684,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,593 shares of company stock worth $12,257,136. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $133.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average is $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

