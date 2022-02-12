MD Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

