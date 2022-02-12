Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $309.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.40 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 304,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,668. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day moving average is $194.94.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

