Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Up 279.4% in January

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a growth of 279.4% from the January 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MGPPF stock remained flat at $$9.60 during midday trading on Friday. Megaport has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Megaport in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

