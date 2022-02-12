Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $52.84 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 125.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,421,000 after acquiring an additional 220,249 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

