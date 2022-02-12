Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops One Day Volume of $509,097.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $509,097.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002939 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

