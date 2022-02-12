Method Finance Price Tops $0.0051 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $213,185.69 and $383.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Method Finance

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

