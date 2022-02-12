Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.150-$38.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $37.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY22 guidance to $38.15-38.50 EPS.

Shares of MTD traded down $91.29 on Friday, reaching $1,430.41. The stock had a trading volume of 284,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,185. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,547.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,518.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

