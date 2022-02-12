MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 404,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,828,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 123,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 726,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

