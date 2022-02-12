MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MFA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.94.

MFA stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

