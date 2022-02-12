MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFV opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

