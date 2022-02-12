MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $76.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.18% from the stock’s current price.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

MGM stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

