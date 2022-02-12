MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 3,000 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80.
- On Monday, December 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56.
MGPI opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.
About MGP Ingredients
MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGP Ingredients (MGPI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.