MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 3,000 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80.

On Monday, December 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56.

MGPI opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.