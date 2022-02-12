Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MICR opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. Micron Solutions has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

