Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 730,327 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.1% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $219,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.