Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $911.81 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. Mina has a market capitalization of $911.81 million and $44.95 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00005761 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.18 or 0.06821266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.73 or 0.99733923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049070 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 375,398,474 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

