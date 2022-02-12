Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Shares Down 0.1%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. 1,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.8106 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

