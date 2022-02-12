Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.98 billion-$11.98 billion.
Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.59.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.