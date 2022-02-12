Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.98 billion-$11.98 billion.

Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.