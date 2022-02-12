Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.98 billion-$11.98 billion.
Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.
OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.43. 40,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $18.76.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
