Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.98 billion-$11.98 billion.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.43. 40,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

