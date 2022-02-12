Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMSMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $7.55.
About Mitsui Mining & Smelting
