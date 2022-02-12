Mizuho Increases FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $136.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $126.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,597 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in FMC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in FMC by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.