Mohammed Lawal Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

