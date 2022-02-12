Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of MHK traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $143.25 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

