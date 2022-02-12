Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of MHK opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.92. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $143.25 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

