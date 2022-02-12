monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $222.47

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $222.47, but opened at $229.99. monday.com shares last traded at $221.26, with a volume of 1,304 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. boosted their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.17.

Get monday.com alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.53.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.