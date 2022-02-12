Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $21,489.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.00409712 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.