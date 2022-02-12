Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $17.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $424.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,563. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.12. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,551 shares of company stock worth $23,452,796 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.11.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

