Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $17.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $424.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,563. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.12. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,551 shares of company stock worth $23,452,796 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.11.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
