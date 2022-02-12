Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Moody’s by 840.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $332.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.60 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.82.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

