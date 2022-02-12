Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 397.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 61.6% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after buying an additional 28,156 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $332.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.60 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.83.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.82.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

