Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.400-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Moody’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.40-12.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $406.82.

Moody’s stock opened at $332.29 on Friday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.39 and a 200-day moving average of $375.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

