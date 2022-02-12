Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.400-$12.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.40-12.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $17.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,614. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $272.60 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.39 and a 200-day moving average of $375.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

