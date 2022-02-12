Morgan Stanley Acquires 308,706 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $376,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,336,000 after purchasing an additional 347,467 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,181,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after purchasing an additional 327,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,127,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,555,000 after purchasing an additional 322,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

