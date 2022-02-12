Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $452.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

