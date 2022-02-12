Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $425,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

