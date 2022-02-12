Morgan Stanley Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $801.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $762.00 to $801.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TDG opened at $638.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.38. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

