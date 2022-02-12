Morgan Stanley Cuts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $138.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE:NEWR opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $332,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.