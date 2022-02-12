Morgan Stanley Has $453.92 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,564,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,742,981 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $453,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

