Morgan Stanley Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $138.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEWR. Truist Financial increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 23.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

