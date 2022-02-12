Morgan Stanley Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $59.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. Twitter has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Twitter by 15.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

