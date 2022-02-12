Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($141.99) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.98) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($135.23) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,510 ($115.08) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,503.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,582.11. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £131.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.96) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.