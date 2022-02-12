Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($86.54) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($75.05) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($89.30) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.92).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,202 ($70.34) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,724 ($63.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,306 ($85.27). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,486.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,321.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

