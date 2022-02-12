Morgan Stanley Sells 831,791 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 831,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Illumina were worth $500,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,030,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $235,485,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $330.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.08 and a 200-day moving average of $411.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.07.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.