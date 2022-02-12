MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to announce $558.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $566.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.45 million. MSCI posted sales of $478.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $10.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,335. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $400.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $566.52 and its 200-day moving average is $609.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

