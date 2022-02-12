mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $41.40 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002381 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.40 million and $169,868.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,280.95 or 0.99909579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00064054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00020808 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00020705 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00375604 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000968 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

