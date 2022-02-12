Mullen Group Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTL. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

